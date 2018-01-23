 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Talks About Movie Strategies & Profits For Everyone!

On Her Movie Strategies

"I don't know if this kind of a strategy or plan exists, and if it does, I don't know if it is the same for everyone, because all of us are different types of actors, different-looking people with different kinds of strengths and weaknesses. We need to play to our strengths to achieve that position."

One Film At A Time

"My aim is to see how every film of mine fares, and to accordingly use my strengths in the next film. I also intend not to repeat the mistakes I've made in the past. I see the result of one film, and then choose what I do next," said Taapsee to HT.

Content Driven Films

Taapsee Pannu has been part of various content driven films such as Baby, Pink and Naam Shabana and they'be all fared really well at the box office.

Judwaa 2

Her latest film Judwaa 2 successfully crossed the 100 Crores mark at the box office in 2017.

Glam Doll

Taapsee Pannu was seen in a glamorous avatar in Judwaa 2 and sported a bikini by the beach as well.

Starcast

Judwaa 2 also starred Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles and was a remake of Salman Khan's superhit Judwaa, which released in 1997.

Soorma

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in th film Soorma, a biopic of the Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh.

Mulq

She's also currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Mulq' which also stars Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar.

Dil Juunglee

Taapsee Pannu's next film 'Dil Juunglee' is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2018.

Romantic Comedy

Dil Juunglee is a romantic comedy film and is co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and directed by Aleya sen.