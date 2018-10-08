 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu To Marry Her Boyfriend Mathias Boe By The End Of The Year? Read Details!

Related Articles
The year 2018 is an exciting time for Bollywood, as Sonam Kapoor tied the knot to the love of her life Anand Ahuja, and Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi. Even Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas and it is speculated that she will soon marry him by the end of the year. Even rumours are doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone is all set to tie the knot to Ranveer Singh at a destination wedding in Italy during November 2018.
Taapsee Pannu is dating tennis player from Denmark, Mathias Boe, for quite sometime now and when asked if she's all set to tie the knot soon, the Manmarziyaan actress stated to HT during the promotions of her movie that she'll marry only when she's ready to have kids. "No, I'm not getting married anytime soon. Thank God, Abhishek isn't around when I'm answering this question, as he finds my reply weird."
I'll Marry When I'm Ready To Have A Kid, Says Taapsee
"I keep saying this: that I'll get married when I am ready to have a kid. I won't have a kid without getting married for sure."
Love Is Important, Not Marriage!
"Other than that, to be with someone you're really in love with or you enjoy spending time with... for that you don't have to be married, right?" She summed it up to HT.
On The Work Front
Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan has received a lot of positive reviews and the movie is doing well at the box office. We'll have to wait and watch if it can stand the test of time during the weekdays, as that's when the collection will see a dip.
Her Upcoming Movies
Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for 2 movies - Tadka and Badla - which are scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.
