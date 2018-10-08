 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu To Marry Her Boyfriend Mathias Boe By The End Of The Year? Read Details!

I'll Marry When I'm Ready To Have A Kid, Says Taapsee

"I keep saying this: that I'll get married when I am ready to have a kid. I won't have a kid without getting married for sure."



Love Is Important, Not Marriage!

"Other than that, to be with someone you're really in love with or you enjoy spending time with... for that you don't have to be married, right?" She summed it up to HT.



On The Work Front

Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan has received a lot of positive reviews and the movie is doing well at the box office. We'll have to wait and watch if it can stand the test of time during the weekdays, as that's when the collection will see a dip.



Her Upcoming Movies

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for 2 movies - Tadka and Badla - which are scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.

