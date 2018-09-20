English
 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu Trolls People Who Protested The 'Smoking Scene' In Manmarziyaan! View Tweets

Taapsee Pannu Trolls People Who Protested The 'Smoking Scene' In Manmarziyaan! View Tweets

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Taapsee Pannu is always known to speak her mind and doesn't give two hoots about what other people might think. She's a free thinker and has always stood up for what is right, no matter the consequences. The Sikh community demanded 3 scene cuts from Manmarziyaan as it showed a 29-second scene where Abhishek Bachchan is smoking, a minute long scene where Abhishek and Taapsee Pannu enter a Gurudwara and another 11-second scene where Taapsee is smoking.

    The scenes have now been deleted from the movie and Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and made things lights with her funny take on the entire issue. She replied to many users who asked questions about the deleted scenes which will make you laugh out loud. Check it out below...

    Taapsee Pannu Is On Fire

    Taapsee Pannu replied to a series of tweets, folks!

    The Bold Taapsee

    Taapsee Pannu doesn't think twice about what she feels and lets it all out.

    Protest Against Everything!

    Taapsee Pannu jokes by saying that movies show extra marital affairs, why isn't that being protested?

    Please Don't Be Furious

    Well, Taapsee Pannu is on a non-stop tweet marathon.

    The Troll Boss

    We guess Taapsee Pannu can compete with Rishi Kapoor in being the Twitter boss, folks! What do you think?

    So Sad!

    Taapsee Pannu knows how to make people chuckle.

    The Smoking Gun

    A smoking scene has shook Taapsee Pannu's world!

    Drug Test

    Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and her followers are just throwing questions at her.

    Only Anurag Kashyap Films Are Being Targeted

    Taapsee Pannu is wondering why only Anurag Kashyap's films are being targeted?

    The Rightious Police

    Taapsee Pannu knows how to make things light!


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue