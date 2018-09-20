 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu Trolls People Who Protested The 'Smoking Scene' In Manmarziyaan! View Tweets

I’m sure waheguru must have approved of drinking but not smoking. Otherwise why will such sensible and pure n pious people protest. https://t.co/1ZU8MvcMf0

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Taapsee Pannu Is On Fire

Taapsee Pannu replied to a series of tweets, folks!



But y only that sir ? There is a pre marital relationship shown in the film m sure that’s also against a pure and righteous religion. I think u should protest against that as well. https://t.co/Z5a3shAAbV

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Arre arre please don’t be furious. It’s against religious teachings to be furious , they will protest against your channel as well. https://t.co/uGVcLdkBdz

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Only if u r sure people will not protest when we get married in a gurudwara and I might be thinking about my past at a given moment. https://t.co/zw3QaFqOga

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Uffo ab toh there will be a protest to remove that singh from your name. You have totally disgraced the entire Sikh community by enjoying a film where characters CHOSE to lead a certain life without taking approvals from leaders of certain sort. Tch tch. So sad https://t.co/bDC0s0n2I1

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Ohooooo! Thank u so much for introducing me to the new rule that u aren’t allowed to get married into a gurudwara after u have smoked a night before. Now I shall keep that in mind when I get married. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/e0Qt06I7xW

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

#Protest I want full drug test outside the gurudwara https://t.co/MW9o49OxtF

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Ofcourse we can’t Coz films have no connection to reality. Especially @anuragkashyap72 films. He only makes science fiction and super natural movies where we show a hypothetical world. How dare he show reality on screen. He should be punished for that ! https://t.co/Tvv0QKOQSk

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

Sorry that is not allowed in my religion. Can’t date before marriage. Take permission from the religious army before u even THINK of such a thing Coz apparently there is a check on that too 🤐 https://t.co/uEnEEW5uT1

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2018

