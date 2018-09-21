 »   »   »  Taapsee Pannu Trolls People Who Protested The 'Smoking Scene' In Manmarziyaan! View Tweets

Related Articles
Taapsee Pannu is always known to speak her mind and doesn't give two hoots about what other people might think. She's a free thinker and has always stood up for what is right, no matter the consequences. The Sikh community demanded 3 scene cuts from Manmarziyaan as it showed a 29-second scene where Abhishek Bachchan is smoking, a minute long scene where Abhishek and Taapsee Pannu enter a Gurudwara and another 11-second scene where Taapsee is smoking.
The scenes have now been deleted from the movie and Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and made things lights with her funny take on the entire issue. She replied to many users who asked questions about the deleted scenes which will make you laugh out loud. Check it out below...
|
Taapsee Pannu Is On Fire
Taapsee Pannu replied to a series of tweets, folks!
|
The Bold Taapsee
Taapsee Pannu doesn't think twice about what she feels and lets it all out.
|
Protest Against Everything!
Taapsee Pannu jokes by saying that movies show extra marital affairs, why isn't that being protested?
|
Please Don't Be Furious
Well, Taapsee Pannu is on a non-stop tweet marathon.
|
The Troll Boss
We guess Taapsee Pannu can compete with Rishi Kapoor in being the Twitter boss, folks! What do you think?
|
So Sad!
Taapsee Pannu knows how to make people chuckle.
|
The Smoking Gun
A smoking scene has shook Taapsee Pannu's world!
|
Drug Test
Taapsee Pannu is on a roll and her followers are just throwing questions at her.
|
Only Anurag Kashyap Films Are Being Targeted
Taapsee Pannu is wondering why only Anurag Kashyap's films are being targeted?
|
The Rightious Police
Taapsee Pannu knows how to make things light!