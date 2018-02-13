 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu: Whatever I Am Today Is Because Of My Audience!

aapsee Pannu has come a long way in Bollywood and the year 2017 proved to be really lucky as Judwaa 2 ended up being a superhit at the box office and Naam Shabana fared pretty well too, all this without the support of anyone from the industry. The actress revealed that her success if solely due to her fans and she can't thank them enough. She said,
"For someone like me who came from no family support in the film industry, no multi film deals with studios nor any godfather to fall back on, wherever I am today is because of my audience and that's what pushes me to get better and better."
Taapsee Pannu
She further commented, "2016 and 2017 have been amazing for me."
Audience Are The Real Winners
"While 2016 helped me get a place in my audience's heart with Pink, 2017 helped the film industry take up notice with Naam Shabana n Judwaa 2."
Responsibility & Expectations
Now, I do feel a sense of responsibility as there are expectations attached and I do enjoy that feeling when my audience expects something out of me."
Manmarziyan
Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyan.
Starcast
Taapsee Pannu is paired alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming movie Manmarziyan.
Judwaa 2
Her previous film Judwaa 2 ended up crossing the 100 Crores mark at the box office.
Pink
Her previous film Pink stood out of the rest and was one of a kind!
Ormax Media
Ormax Media, which does research work on films in India, published a report stating Taapsee Pannu ist he 2nd most fastest growing actress in Bollywood.
Fastest Growing Actress
It's great to see Taapsee Pannu making it into the list of fastest growing actress in Bollywood, folks.
Good Stuff
She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma in the list.