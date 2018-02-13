 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu: Whatever I Am Today Is Because Of My Audience!

Taapsee Pannu

She further commented, "2016 and 2017 have been amazing for me."

Audience Are The Real Winners

"While 2016 helped me get a place in my audience's heart with Pink, 2017 helped the film industry take up notice with Naam Shabana n Judwaa 2."

Responsibility & Expectations

Now, I do feel a sense of responsibility as there are expectations attached and I do enjoy that feeling when my audience expects something out of me."

Manmarziyan

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Manmarziyan.

Starcast

Taapsee Pannu is paired alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming movie Manmarziyan.

Judwaa 2

Her previous film Judwaa 2 ended up crossing the 100 Crores mark at the box office.

Pink

Her previous film Pink stood out of the rest and was one of a kind!

Ormax Media

Ormax Media, which does research work on films in India, published a report stating Taapsee Pannu ist he 2nd most fastest growing actress in Bollywood.

Fastest Growing Actress

It's great to see Taapsee Pannu making it into the list of fastest growing actress in Bollywood, folks.

Good Stuff

She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma in the list.