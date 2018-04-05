 »   »   » Tabu Provoked Salman Khan To Pull The Trigger? New Twist In The Blackbuck Poaching Case Conviction

Related Articles
Salman Khan's conviction came as a big blow to Bollywoood's industry. Twitter is inundated with angry tweets as fans are really upset with the court's verdict. Many of the fans are also taking a potshot at Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam Kothari and Sonali Bendre for not consoling Salman's sister Alvira & Arpita, who're also in Jodhpur.
As per News18, an eye-witness in the blackbuck poaching case reveals that Salman Khan had indeed shot the blackbuck but it was Tabu, who had provoked the Superstar to do so. Surprisingly, Tabu was earlier acquitted today in this case while Salman is bearing the brunt.
Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with angry tweets over Salman's conviction and here's what they have to say:
Samina Shaikh @saminaUFshaikh
"Kisi aur ki gunaah ki sazaa kisi aur ko de do...that's how things are justified in India! Bloody hell, ridiculous judgement !!! If you're an expert so kindly find out the REAL CULPRIT who is hiding behing @BeingSalmanKhan past 20 years!" [sic]
Alia Chughtai @AliaChughtai
"On another note, #salmankhan gets 5 years for hunting a black buck but Indian armed forces use tear gas, rubber coated bullets, pellets and live ammo on innocent Kashmiris and that gets no questioning. Killing a deer 20 years ago is a bigger crime?" [sic]
Aman Sharma @AmanKayamHai_ET
"So basically, the HC said there is no evidence that #SalmanKhan used his gun to kill the Black Buck (acquitted in Arms Act case) but lower court says he still killed the black buck. So how did he kill the animal?"
Its Raj..! @iLoyalSalmanFan
"Unnecessary Dragging Him For Pleasing Public of India Who Don't Believe In Indian Judiciary. To Restore Faith in Judiciary They are Going To Play with Life Of Person Who's The Reason Behind Millions of Smile. Salman is Paying Price of His Stardom:) #WeSupportSalmanKhan" [sic]
BeingAdharv @beingadharv
"Salman Khan convicted... Rest are safe... Why??? Just because he is the biggest megastar and media is trying to put him down by portraying his negative image... #WeSupportSalmanKhan." [sic]
Sonal @sonalSalmanK
"Got tears. But now I'm strong. Harshness, punishment, setting example everything for him still he is strong, he rose, he rises & he will keep rising over all the hatred, all the negativity @BeingSalmanKhan stay strong. God will never do anything unfair to u #WeSupportSalmanKhan." [sic]
Md.Gufran Khan™ @being_MGK
"India me 1998 se abi tak na jaane kitne blackbucks, Tigers mare honge logo ne but i never heard any news except @BeingSalmanKhan case!!"
