 »   »   » Tabu Reveals The Reason Why She Enjoys Working With Ajay Devgn!

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together on several successful movies in the past. After the 1999 film Thakshak, the two actors recently teamed up for Rohit Shetty's comic caper Golmaal Again who was a huge blockbuster. That's not it! Ajay and Tabu will be now sharing screen space once again in 'Sonu Ke Titu Sweety' director Luv Ranjan's untitled film which will be helmed by Akiv Ali. The movie is slated to hit the shooting floors next month.
While it is known that Ajay and Tabu are thick friends, the actress while speaking to Mid-Day revealed why she enjoys working with the 'Raid' actor. Here's what she had to say-
Working With Ajay Doesn't Feel Like Work
"When I'm working with him, it doesn't feel like work because we've known each other since the time we weren't even part of the industry. I like being around people who do a lot of masti and that's why I enjoy working with Ajay."
She Prefers To Do Comedies With Ajay
Tabu believes comedies bring out her effortless chemistry with Devgn. "It is a genre that I prefer doing with Ajay," she was quoted as saying.
Tabu Spills The Beans About Her Upcoming Film With Ajay
"It is a light-hearted comedy, a story about human emotions and [offers] a fresh take on relationships," the actress told the tabloid.
He Is Responsible For Her Single Status
She had earlier said, "Ajay and I have known each other for over 20 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and a close buddy. Ajay has been a part of my growing up years. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me and beat up any boy who was caught talking to me. They were like big bullies and I am mad at both of them for being responsible for my ‘single' status in life."
Tabu Says The Industry Is Like A Second Home To Her
In an interview with TOI, Tabu said, " I don't know why people have this serious image of me. I love house parties actually. I feel quite at home and enjoy being with friends. Professional appearances can be tiresome but I am willing to walk that extra mile for good friends. The nice thing about being in the industry for over two decades is that whether I drop by or not, friends like Shahrukh Khan always invite me to their homes. The industry is like my second home."
On Why She Is Choosy About Her Roles
She had mentioned in the same interview, " I'm still particular. Certain criteria have to be met before I sign on the dotted line. I should like the character and its development in the story. Is she making any impact? How are they positioning her? Most importantly, I have to be happy with who is making the film. I need to have trust in the director and the producer. It's easy to write a script but most things depend on execution. If you have an established name who is directing it, I will close my eyes and do the role. I think maturity plays a huge part for any relationship to survive."
Meanwhile, Tabu's upcoming film Missing co-starring Manoj Bajpayee will be releasing in theatres this Friday.
