 »   »   »  Unbelievable! We Have A Taimur Ali Khan Doll In The Market Now & It Looks Exactly Like Kareena's Son

Here's The Picture

Film producer Ashwini Yardi took to Twitter to share a photo of the new doll in town. She wrote, ''Meanwhile at a toy store in Kerala.'' Check out what the twitter world is saying about it.

Imran syed

‏"Omg r u ppl serious lol thts epitome of craziness lol @karanjohar u need to share ths wid saif & kareena 🤣😂😅 ths kid is a superstar way before anyone or he himself can understand lol 🙌🏻#Taimur #BollywoodCelebs #epitomeofcraziness."

Mr. Beginning @BgiNNinGG

"Now everyone can have #Taimur."

Shilpa Jamkhandikar @shilpajay

"The national obsession with #Taimur Ali Khan has reached a new level."

vandan mehta @vandan208

"And who said it's not easy to become a star?"

Coming Back To KWK Season 6

When Saif was asked about the equation between Taimur and the paparazzi, Saif said, "He says hello and hey. Taimur loves them and he is innocent. People said to me that it's dangerous but paparazzi in India has been grateful."