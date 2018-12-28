English
 Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys The Winter Chill In Gstaad With Parents Saif-Kareena!

Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys The Winter Chill In Gstaad With Parents Saif-Kareena!

By
    Trust Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little muchkin Taimur to always break the internet with his 'aww'dorable pictures! Something similar happened again when clicks of the tiny tot vacationing in Gstaad with his parents went viral on the internet. Of late, Saif and Bebo have been gobetrotting and giving us some massive vacation goals.

    After London, the Khan family was recently clicked at Gstaad strolling on the streets and posing for pictures. Check them out right away here-

    Hey Cutiepie!

    In the picture, Taimur donning a cozy blue jacket, is seen sitting in his dad's arm and posing for a picture.

    Isn't Taimur All Things Adsorbs?

    For yet another picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan joins the group but seems to have distracted little Taimur who is busy staring at his mommy dearest's face.

    Here's Why Gstaad Is Saif-Kareena's Favourite Holiday Destination

    Earlier speaking to Conde Naste Traveller, when asked about their favourite holiday destination, he said, "Gstaad in winter, for both of us. It's like a fairy-tale village- the whole village is done up like one big Christmas tree. I don't ski much, though I took lessons earlier, but my older son Ibrahim does.

    But there's so much more to Gstaad, actually. The food is the best in the world and the atmosphere is so unique."

    Kareena Finds Gstaad The Most Beautiful & Romantic Place In The World

    On the other hand, Kareena had once revealed, "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."

    Taimur's Bicycle Tales In London

    Meanwhile on Wednesday, a picture of Taimur with ad filmmaker, Arunima Sharma in Windsor left everyone all the way 'aww'. However this time, the 'chhote nawab' refused to smile for the lens.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
