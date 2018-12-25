 »   »   »  Taimur: Little Nawab's New Favourite Hobby Is Horse Riding!

He's A Little Nawab After All

The boy is just two and he seems to have developed a passion for horse riding. Well, he's got Nawab's blood in him after all.

He's A Doll

Doesn't he look like a doll, wearing a red tee, grey sweatpants and going for a casual ride on that beautiful chestnut horse? No wonder people have started making dolls after him.

Taimur Is Intensely Focused Riding That Horse!

Taimur's facial expressions are a reason we never seem to get tired of seeing his pictures day after day. Taimur is frowning with intense focused while riding the horse; it just makes him look adorable!

We Are Thinking This Is When He Picked Up The Passion

It looks like Taimur picked up this fascination on his recent trip to South Africa where he celebrated his 2nd birthday with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. One of the activities that the family engaged in was horse riding, pictures of which the internet got to see. The three were enjoying a day galloping around with horses, true ‘Goldilocks' style; where mama and papa rode on big horses, and the little toddler rode on a pony.