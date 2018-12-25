English
 »   »   »  Taimur: Little Nawab's New Favourite Hobby Is Horse Riding!

Taimur: Little Nawab's New Favourite Hobby Is Horse Riding!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Taimur Ali Khan enjoys horse riding with security; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    It looks like Taimur's new favourite thing to do is horse riding. Taimur was snapped being taken for a horse ride yesterday afternoon. And it looks like he picked up this fascination on his recent trip to South Africa where Taimur, Kareena and Saif spent a day riding horses. Photos of Taimur going on a casual horse ride around his neighborhood are too cute to handle. Take a look at these pictures!

    He's A Little Nawab After All

    The boy is just two and he seems to have developed a passion for horse riding. Well, he's got Nawab's blood in him after all.

    He's A Doll

    Doesn't he look like a doll, wearing a red tee, grey sweatpants and going for a casual ride on that beautiful chestnut horse? No wonder people have started making dolls after him.

    Taimur Is Intensely Focused Riding That Horse!

    Taimur's facial expressions are a reason we never seem to get tired of seeing his pictures day after day. Taimur is frowning with intense focused while riding the horse; it just makes him look adorable!

    We Are Thinking This Is When He Picked Up The Passion

    It looks like Taimur picked up this fascination on his recent trip to South Africa where he celebrated his 2nd birthday with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. One of the activities that the family engaged in was horse riding, pictures of which the internet got to see. The three were enjoying a day galloping around with horses, true ‘Goldilocks' style; where mama and papa rode on big horses, and the little toddler rode on a pony.

    MOST READ: Anil Kapoor Birthday Bash: Sonam-Anand, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Many Celebs Attend

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue