 »   »   »  Little Nawab Taimur’s New Favourite Hobby Is Horse Riding!

It looks like Taimur's new favourite thing to do is horse riding. Taimur was snapped being taken for a horse ride yesterday afternoon. And it looks like he picked up this fascination on his recent trip to South Africa where Taimur, Kareena and Saif spent a day riding horses. Photos of Taimur going on a casual horse ride around his neighborhood are too cute to handle. Take a look at these pictures!
He's A Little Nawab After All
The boy is just two and he seems to have developed a passion for horse riding. Well, he's got Nawab's blood in him after all.
He's A Doll
Doesn't he look like a doll, wearing a red tee, grey sweatpants and going for a casual ride on that beautiful chestnut horse? No wonder people have started making dolls after him.
Taimur Is Intensely Focused Riding That Horse!
Taimur's facial expressions are a reason we never seem to get tired of seeing his pictures day after day. Taimur is frowning with intense focused while riding the horse; it just makes him look adorable!
We Are Thinking This Is When He Picked Up The Passion
It looks like Taimur picked up this fascination on his recent trip to South Africa where he celebrated his 2nd birthday with his parents, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. One of the activities that the family engaged in was horse riding, pictures of which the internet got to see. The three were enjoying a day galloping around with horses, true ‘Goldilocks' style; where mama and papa rode on big horses, and the little toddler rode on a pony.
