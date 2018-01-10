 »   »   » SO CUTE! Taimur Has A Nickname Which Is Very Very Sweet! Can You Guess What Could It Be?

The sweet little munchkin Taimur has been given a nickname by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and the people around him and it sounds as good & lovely and matches him really well. The people close to him call him by the name Tim and he even responds to the name. So cool, right? Also, Saif Ali Khan opened up by talking about Taimur,
"Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way, you have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it & it'll start with calling the people at home & not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, thank you, aadaab. It'll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved & honestly if he does his namaste right, he'll score points."
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have nicknamed their son Taimur as Tim.
The nickname Tim is so cool and Taimur responds to it as well.
Taimur Ali Khan is one of the coolest star kid in town.
Taimur also celebrated his first birthday in December 2017.
He's now become the arm candy of everyone now.
The way he looks, his eyes and his skin texture is just like his mommy.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took Taimur on a holiday to Switzerland as well.
Awwww! Doesn't he look like a cotton ball candy here?
He is happy and joyous all the time and he loves it when he's with his mommy.
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are seen enjoying the snow in Switzerland.
Taimur also spent some playful time with Karan Johar's kids too.
We hope Taimur to remain cute and sweet all throughout his life.
The Kapoor family and the Pataudi family have a jewel in the form of Taimur.
He's the coolest dude in and around town as of now.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
