 »   »   » SO CUTE! Taimur Has A Nickname Which Is Very Very Sweet! Can You Guess What Could It Be?

The sweet little munchkin Taimur has been given a nickname by Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and the people around him and it sounds as good & lovely and matches him really well. The people close to him call him by the name Tim and he even responds to the name. So cool, right? Also, Saif Ali Khan opened up by talking about Taimur,

"Have you seen Sara's aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. TIM by the way, you have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it & it'll start with calling the people at home & not yelling. It'll be manners, it'll be Please, thank you, aadaab. It'll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He'll be very well behaved & honestly if he does his namaste right, he'll score points."