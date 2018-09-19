 »   »   »  Taimur Ali Khan Steals The Show At Uncle Aadar Jain's Ganpati Celebrations; His Pics Are Super Cute!

Related Articles
- VIRAL! Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Slammed For Donning A Bikini In Front Of Taimur Ali Khan [Pictures]
-
- Kareena Kapoor: I Want Taimur To Be A Good Person, With Strong Values
- Inside Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Picnic: Taimur Makes Our Heart Melt With His Cute Antics!
- Ranbir Kapoor Hardly Talks To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Says He's Close To This Person Instead!
- Forget Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan; Taimur Steals The Thunder In London! View Pictures
- Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORING Taimur? Actress Gives It Back To People Spreading Malicious Rumors!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ai Khan Feel AWFUL About Taimur Getting Clicked Wherever He Goes!
- Sonam Kapoor WOWS As A BRIDE On Her Wedding Day: Bachchans, Kareena With Taimur Arrive At The Venue
- Kareena Kapoor Khan WARNS Akshay Kumar & It Has Got To Do Something With Her Son Taimur!
- Here's What Kareena Kapoor Wants Taimur To Become When He Grows Up!
- Soha Ali Khan Not Happy With Inaaya & Taimur’s Comparison; Says It Is Ridiculous
- VIRAL! Cousins Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Just Made Our Day With Their Cutest Picture Ever
While the festival of Ganpati is being celebrated in full fervour all over the nation, our Bollywood celebrities too, are soaking in the festive season, including their kids. A few days ago, Shahrukh Khan shared a picture of little AbRam praying to the Ganpati statue at their abode. And now, the internet is going crazy over Taimur Ali Khan's new pictures where the tiny tot is making everyone go 'awww' over his oodles of cuteness.
Dressed in white kurta-pyjama, Taimur stole away hearts with his cute antics at his uncle Aadar Jain's Ganeshotsav celebrations and proved once again why the netizens never fail to go gaga over him. Haven't seen those pictures yet? Well, we have them compiled for you folks-
Famjam
Isn't this such a cute sight? Look at Taimur's expressions who is sitting on his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap.
Taimur's Day Out
Taimur's 'mamu' Aadar Jain took to his Instagram page to share this adorable click featuring the little one.
The Adventures Of Mama & Tim Tim
This picture of Armaan Jain and Taimur feeding prasad to each other is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today.
Hey Cutiepie!
Taimur's infectious smile is enough to warm the cockles of your heart.
Ganpati Bappa Morya
Here's a glimpse of Ganpati Bappa from the Jain residence. Both, Armaan and Aadar shared this picture on their Instagram page.
Also, do not miss these inside videos which will make your day-
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhan_cutiepie) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:40am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhan_cutiepie) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:42am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi (@taimuralikhan_cutiepie) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:49am PDT