 »   »   »  Taimur Ali Khan Steals The Show At Uncle Aadar Jain's Ganpati Celebrations; His Pics Are Super Cute!

Taimur Ali Khan's Ganpati Pooja Celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

While the festival of Ganpati is being celebrated in full fervour all over the nation, our Bollywood celebrities too, are soaking in the festive season, including their kids. A few days ago, Shahrukh Khan shared a picture of little AbRam praying to the Ganpati statue at their abode. And now, the internet is going crazy over Taimur Ali Khan's new pictures where the tiny tot is making everyone go 'awww' over his oodles of cuteness.

Dressed in white kurta-pyjama, Taimur stole away hearts with his cute antics at his uncle Aadar Jain's Ganeshotsav celebrations and proved once again why the netizens never fail to go gaga over him. Haven't seen those pictures yet? Well, we have them compiled for you folks-

Famjam Isn't this such a cute sight? Look at Taimur's expressions who is sitting on his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's lap. Taimur's Day Out Taimur's 'mamu' Aadar Jain took to his Instagram page to share this adorable click featuring the little one. The Adventures Of Mama & Tim Tim This picture of Armaan Jain and Taimur feeding prasad to each other is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Hey Cutiepie! Taimur's infectious smile is enough to warm the cockles of your heart. Ganpati Bappa Morya Here's a glimpse of Ganpati Bappa from the Jain residence. Both, Armaan and Aadar shared this picture on their Instagram page.

Also, do not miss these inside videos which will make your day-