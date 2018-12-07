 »   »   »  Taimur Celebrates His 2nd Birthday In Advance As Kareena Kapoor Throws A Big Bash! View Pictures

Mommy Kareena Kapoor

Mommy Kareena Kapoor arrived at the venue sporting a white top and black pants and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. She also matched her look with some cool accessories.

Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya

Awww! Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya looks so cute here, right? After Taimur, it's Inaaya who's the most sought-after star kid in the country.

Karisma Kapoor With Son Kiaan

Karisma Kapoor poses along with her mommy dearest Babita and son Kiaan. We're sure the kids are going to have one helluva time today at the birthday bash.

Rannvijay Singh & Family

The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh was spotted attending Taimur's birthday party along with his wife Priyanka Vohra and cute little daughter Kainaat Singh. She's so adorable, right?