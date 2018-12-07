 »   »   »  Taimur Celebrates His 2nd Birthday In Advance As Kareena Kapoor Throws A Big Bash! View Pictures

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Exit Polls 2018 — Everything You Need To Know
-
- Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel — Which Is The Best International Prepaid Roaming Plans?
- Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs Canada Preview; Start Time; Where To Watch
- Should You Buy The New Tata Harrier? — Read Our Detailed Review
- 2.0: Five Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar
- Things That Hindu Women Are Forbidden To Do
- 15 Backpacking Destinations In Kerala
- LIC Jeevan Shanti vs NPS — A Comparison Between The Pension Schemes
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's cute little son Taimur will turn 2 on December 20, 2018 and for a change, the little fella will be celebrating his birthday in advance today on December 7 and several stars along with their kids have come to attend the bash in Bandra, Mumbai. Also, Soha Ali Khan along with her cute little daughter Inaaya was spotted at the venue and posed for the paparazzi as well. Check out the pictures below!
Mommy Kareena Kapoor
Mommy Kareena Kapoor arrived at the venue sporting a white top and black pants and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. She also matched her look with some cool accessories.
Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya
Awww! Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya looks so cute here, right? After Taimur, it's Inaaya who's the most sought-after star kid in the country.
Karisma Kapoor With Son Kiaan
Karisma Kapoor poses along with her mommy dearest Babita and son Kiaan. We're sure the kids are going to have one helluva time today at the birthday bash.
Rannvijay Singh & Family
The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh was spotted attending Taimur's birthday party along with his wife Priyanka Vohra and cute little daughter Kainaat Singh. She's so adorable, right?
Most Read: 2.0: Here Are Top 5 Records Made By Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar