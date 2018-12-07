English
 Taimur Celebrates His 2nd Birthday In Advance As Kareena Kapoor Throws A Big Bash! View Pictures

Taimur Celebrates His 2nd Birthday In Advance As Kareena Kapoor Throws A Big Bash! View Pictures

By
    Taimur Ali Khan's Pre Birthday Celebration; Kareena, Inaaya, Kainaat, Soha Ali attend | FilmiBeat

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's cute little son Taimur will turn 2 on December 20, 2018 and for a change, the little fella will be celebrating his birthday in advance today on December 7 and several stars along with their kids have come to attend the bash in Bandra, Mumbai. Also, Soha Ali Khan along with her cute little daughter Inaaya was spotted at the venue and posed for the paparazzi as well. Check out the pictures below!

    Mommy Kareena Kapoor

    Mommy Kareena Kapoor arrived at the venue sporting a white top and black pants and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. She also matched her look with some cool accessories.

    Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya

    Awww! Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya looks so cute here, right? After Taimur, it's Inaaya who's the most sought-after star kid in the country.

    Karisma Kapoor With Son Kiaan

    Karisma Kapoor poses along with her mommy dearest Babita and son Kiaan. We're sure the kids are going to have one helluva time today at the birthday bash.

    Rannvijay Singh & Family

    The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh was spotted attending Taimur's birthday party along with his wife Priyanka Vohra and cute little daughter Kainaat Singh. She's so adorable, right?

