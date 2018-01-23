 »   »   » Bundle Of Joy! Taimur Tries To Comb His Hair & The Picture Looks So Cute

Hero Of The Day

The cute little Taimur Ali Khan tries to comb his hair with a brush! He looks so cute and adorable, right?

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan gets a kiss from his mommy dear Kareena Kapoor while Saif Ali Khan holds him in his arms.

So Funny

Saif Ali Khan recently compared Taimur to a drunk baby, after watching him attempting to walk for the first time.

So Sweet

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he misses Taimur and Kareena Kapoor whenever they're not home.

So Happy

Baby Taimur is the most joyous and happiest kid we've ever seen!

Always Playful

Taimur is always in a playful mood no matter whom he's with.

Cotton Ball

Doesn't Taimur Ali Khan look like a cotton ball of candy here?

Already A Star

Taimur Ali Khan has already become a star of sorts as everyone wants to click a picture with him.

Cute Baby

Taimur is so cute and adorable, that there's a ton of fan clubs to his name on social media handles already.

Apple Of My Eye

Taimur is surely the apple of not only Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's eyes, he's the apple of everyone's eyes!