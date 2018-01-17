 »   »   » SO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Compares Taimur To A Drunk Baby

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the cutest kid in town and people go 'awww' over his pictures. The cotton ball of candy, Taimur had his first attempt at walking and Saif jokingly compared it to a drunk baby's walk.

He said, "He's a very cute kid. Watching him walk for the first time is like watching a drunk baby. It's hysterical and so cute. So, it's a wonderful part of our lives."