 »   »   » SO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Compares Taimur To A Drunk Baby

Taimur Ali Khan WALKS like a 'DRUNK BABY' says Saif Ali Khan | FilmiBeat

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the cutest kid in town and people go 'awww' over his pictures. The cotton ball of candy, Taimur had his first attempt at walking and Saif jokingly compared it to a drunk baby's walk.

He said, "He's a very cute kid. Watching him walk for the first time is like watching a drunk baby. It's hysterical and so cute. So, it's a wonderful part of our lives."

On Photographers Clicking Pics Of Timur

"It would be a little arrogant to hide him. The press, they only want a picture, because people are interested in what this kid is like. It's fine, it's not such a big deal," said Saif Ali Khan in an interview to Zoom TV.

Good Move

Well, we're so glad that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are not making a huge issue like other celebs for clicking their baby pictures.

So Cute!

We're sure not only photographers, but even a common person walking on the street would automatically end up clicking Taimur's pics if he passes around, as he's so cute!

Saif On Photographers

"You go to the airport and they take your picture. They're not chasing your car or doing anything."

Down To Earth

"He (Taimur) will grow up to understand that his parents are quite down to earth and are privileged people," said Saif Ali Khan.

Can't Get Away

"He will not get away with certain comments and remarks in front of us. My parents and Kareena's parents insist that children learn the values," the Kaalakaandi actor summed it up.

Cutest Baby

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest star kid in the country and he's always happy and pretty much knows where the cameras are actually.

Baby Taimur

No matter where he goes and what he does, Taimur can win everyone's heart in an instant.

First Birthday

Baby Taimur was so excited on his first birthday and he had the time of his life.

He's A Star

Even at the airports, crew members want to take a picture with the baby.

Mickey Mouse

He looks so cute even when he's sleepy and the Mickey Mouse shirt adds more cuteness to the picture.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
