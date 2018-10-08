 »   »   »  Taimur Has More Confidence Than Aaradhya: Trollers Target Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Again!

Related Articles
Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned back from the US with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Brinda Rai after attending the WIFT awards where she was conferred with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence. The diva looked replescent in a blue stripped blazer which she paired up with a white top and blue jeans. On the other hand, Aaradhya looked cute in a pink knee length frock with a denim jacket.
Also Read In Kannada: ಪುತ್ರಿಯ ಕೈಹಿಡಿದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೇ ತಪ್ಪಾ.? ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಗೆ ಟ್ರೋಲಿಗರ ಕಾಟ ತಪ್ಪುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ.!
The mother-daughter duo were snapped at the airport walking hand-in-hand, which didn't go down well with few netizens who mercilessly trolled Aishwarya for being a protective mother-
This Is Shocking!
'Ufffff she's spoiling her daughter and snatching her confidence! I'm so sorry for the poor child that she got such stupid mum who is holding her like she's disabled,' wrote one of the users.
The Mean Comments Didn't Stop There
One user wrote, "Taimur has more confidence then aradhya.''
Ash Targeted Again
The netizens slammed Aishwarya for being an overprotective mommy to little Aaradhya.
But She Cares A Damn!
In an interview when Ash was quizzed about how she reacts to such trolls, the actress had said, "I react when cameras come too close. If my arm is around Aaradhya, people will say the mother is very clingy. I hear all this when it is already a couple of days later so it is kind of over. I don't let it define me. I don't change how I take care of Aaradhya or how I define myself based on all of this. Judge me for it but I will love her, embrace her. She is my daughter."
She further added, "If I see photographers are walking backward or tripping and falling on to other passengers, it can get chaotic. I will be protective toAaradhya as a mother and I will be empathetic to others who are being inconvenienced. I will not say I am all for paparazzi culture but I feel bad for the photographers. These are faces you have seen for years and they need the picture, it is their livelihood. I know they will do it."
Well, we hope the social media bullies have got her message loud & clear!