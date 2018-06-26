 »   »   »  Taimur Is A GUNDA, Says Daddy Saif Ali Khan!

Related Articles
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the talk of the town and people are more interested to look at his pictures than his parents. Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is as cute as a button too and whenever Taimur meets her, the duo end up playing and he gets way too naughty. Thankfully, the Kapoor and Pataudi house is filled with a lot of people and they stop it right on its tracks.
Daddy Saif Ali Khan opened up by saying how playful and naughty Taimur is when he's with Inaaya by saying "They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don't need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn't pull her hair (laughs)." He also stated that whenever they meet Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, Kareena and Soha talk about motherhood, while he and Kunal end up having drinks.
Mothers Vs Fathers
"She (Soha) is usually giving me advice. But Kareena and she talk all the time. Motherhood dominates the conversation while the boys end up with drinks in the corner."
Saif Talks About Ibrahim's Bollywood Entry!
"I have no idea about Ibrahim but he needs to get through school and college because he is 17 right now."
Studies First, The Rest Is Secondary!
"In the universe in which I have grown up, it's very important to go to university. Ironically, I didn't, which is why it's even more important."
Education Is A Protection
"I just went to school and joined movies right after, but I was very lucky to have gotten away with that. I respect education tremendously and it's a protection and a barrier."
There You Go, Folks!
So there you go, folks! Ibrahim will first have to complete his education and only then think about debuting in Bollywood. Until then, it's a big no no!
