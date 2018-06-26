 »   »   »  Taimur Is A GUNDA, Says Daddy Saif Ali Khan!

Mothers Vs Fathers

"She (Soha) is usually giving me advice. But Kareena and she talk all the time. Motherhood dominates the conversation while the boys end up with drinks in the corner."

Saif Talks About Ibrahim's Bollywood Entry!

"I have no idea about Ibrahim but he needs to get through school and college because he is 17 right now."

Studies First, The Rest Is Secondary!

"In the universe in which I have grown up, it's very important to go to university. Ironically, I didn't, which is why it's even more important."

Education Is A Protection

"I just went to school and joined movies right after, but I was very lucky to have gotten away with that. I respect education tremendously and it's a protection and a barrier."

There You Go, Folks!

So there you go, folks! Ibrahim will first have to complete his education and only then think about debuting in Bollywood. Until then, it's a big no no!