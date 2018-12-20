 »   »   »  Taimur, Kareena & Saif Send Christmas Greetings With The Family’s Beach Pictures!

'Merry Christmas From The Pataudis'

Saif, Kareena and Taimur look absolutely picture perfect in this candid family vacay photograph, don't they? Chilling on the white sand of Cape Town's beaches, they look like they are have some quality time. Taimur, like always, steals the show in this picture. This doll of a toddler is making one of his adorable funny faces while building sand castles. Kareena's manager, Poonam Damania shared this photo on her Instagram and captioned it, "Merry Christmas from the Pataudis' from the Cape of Good Hope." Merry Christmas indeed!

Gorgeous Couple Sun Bathing

Saif and Kareena too seem to be having a delightful time on their work-cation. They both are dressed in thir best beach wear. Saif is wearing a white and blue stripped shirt and white shorts, with a straw hat. Kareena is looking positively radiant in a white summer dress, sunglasses and a cute yellow headband.

Perfect Winter Vacation

Father and son can be seen sharing memorable moments together on vacation. Saif has picked up Tim Tim and they both are frolicking around on the gorgeous beaches of Cape Town. The sky is blue, the waters are sparkling blue, and both father and son are wearing blue. What could be better than that for a winter vacation?

Breezy, Summery Looking Diva

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva when it comes to pulling off the perfect outfit that goes with a theme. Her beach look couldn't get better than this breezy white summer dress and tousled hair with beach waves. Just gorgeous.