 »   »   »  Forget Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan; Taimur Steals The Thunder In London! View Pictures

Whenever a film star like Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are spotted on the streets of London, people go bonkers and click a selfies even without their permission. It now looks like the tables have turned, as a lot of fans recorded the couple strolling the streets of the city and to our surprise, instead of focusing on Kareena and Saif, the fans are now more interested in their son Taimur! Yes, Taimur has ended up being a star all by himself, thanks to his super cute looks.

Also, Kareena Kapoor is back to India after a work-holiday in London and returned to the country alone. Kareena landed in Mumbai for two days dance practice sessions for the Miss India pageant and will fly back to London again. MidDay quoted a source by syaing, "Kareena has 12 hour prep session lined up for today and will rehearse for six hours tomorrow before her grand performance. The actress is expected to shake her legs on her different hit songs like Tareefan, Mera Naam Mary Hai, Bhaage Re Mann, Mauja hi Mauja and others."

Taimur's Got The Swag While Saif Ali Khan looks like he doesn't want to be clicked here, his son Taimur is filled with swag and poses to the camera in his own little style. So Adorable & Cute Taimur looks so adorable and cute here. It really looks like he knows where exactly the camera is, folks! The Pataudi's In London Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur enjoy a pony ride in London. While Kareena looks super excited, Saif play it safe as he has to hold Taimur safely. Strolling The Streets Of London Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took Taimur across London and the trio really enjoyed every bit of their freedom in the city. Just Like Commoners The trio strolled the streets of London just like commoners. That won't happen in India as they'll get mobbed by fans. Anushka Arora & Kareena Kapoor Award-winning journalist Anushka Arora takes a selfie with Kareena Kapoor in London. Anushka also interviewed Saif Ali Khan later on.