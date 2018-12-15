 »   »   »  ‘Taimur’ Named Movie? Madhur Bhandarkar Apparently Registers 'Taimur' As Movie Title!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son is probably the most famous baby on the internet. Taimur Ali Khan, an almost two year old cherub, is a born star with his fan following growing higher and higher everyday. Now, apparently, a movie is going to be made in Taimur's name! Will this little nawab, his adorable antics and the fan frenzy surrounding him ever stop surprising us? Read on to find out!

If we are to go by reports of Mumbai Mirror, film maker Madhur Bhandarkar has trademarked a film title which is, yes.. 'Taimur'! Does this mean the Madhur Bhandarkar is so smitten by Taimur that he will be making a film on him? Or could it be about the realities of social media and paparazzi culture today? Madhur Bhandarkar's films are known for portraying realties surrounding the glamorous worlds of film, fashion and so on.

Taimur caught the attention of netizens since the day his name and pictures started floating around on the internet. He has held on to netizens' awe ever since. When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan first announced that they had named their boy Taimur, the internet went crazy and started trolling the couple for naming their baby after a Mongolian warrior. Saif and Kareena calmed down the internet and clarified that Taimur meant iron.

When people first caught a glimpse of Saifeena's baby, they could not stop gushing about how extraordinarily cute he is. Taimur has since then grown up in the public eye with paparazzi following him and clicking pictures of him on a daily basis. Saif and Karan Johar even discussed Taimur's paparazzi rate card on an episode of Koffee With Karan. Apparently Taimur's rate card is higher than all other superstar's picture, it being Rs. 1500 per picture!

Taimur's fan frenzy reached new heights when dolls started being made inspired by Taimur. Shocked but accepting this, both Saif and Kareena reacted positively to this in an interview with Hindustan Times. Saif said, "I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return." Kareena added to this and said that Taimur can't run away from his popularity and neither can they as his parents. Not knowing how to feel about the doll, she expressed so, to which Saif said that all this is happening because people love him so much and that such things are a blessing for him.

