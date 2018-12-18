 »   »   »  Taimur's Trip To South Africa: Saif Reveals His Son's B'day Plans Include 'Horse-Riding & Big Cats'!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's tiny tot Taimur steals away the limelight with his infectious laughter and cuteness. His pictures go viral on the internet and the paparazzi just can't get enough of this little Pataudi. Taimur will be celebrating his second birthday on 20th December and his parents Saif and Kareena have already planned an 'adventurous' trip to South Africa to celebrate their little one's special day.

Taimur Ali Khan enjoying vacation with Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in South Africa

Recently while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif revealed how he and Kareena are planning a special birthday for their little munchkin.

Saif told the leading daily, "Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim's birthday."

A few days ago, Taimur was clicking enjoying a horse-ride and now after Saif's revelation, we just can't wait to see his new pictures from his birthday trip.

Kareena is seen chilling out in white crop shirt and beige pants with a tuk-tuk in the background.

"I do not like the fact that every day, Taimur's moves are being monitored and you know, pictures are being out, what he's doing, what he's wearing, discussing his hairstyle," Bebo was quoted as saying. She further added that Taimur is "kind of getting used to" being a paparazzi favourite. "Of late, if I compare his pictures, now he has started posing," the actress had joked.

Earlier in an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena had mentioned, "It would kill me to send him away to a boarding school. I think it would be unfair in a way, like I tell Saif...it would be like running away from reality because this is the reality right? Paparazzi is following you constantly. They are trading you all the time.

It's not like I am uploading a picture ever of Taimur or family or anything. So why can't he just be like in his own city, roam around and go to school and do normal things like normal children do. So that's why I am like let him just put his down and I tell everybody around himself also head down, let him do what he has to. They are tricking him, they are doing everything but I can't stop him from being who he is and neither can I stop him from having a normal life.

As a parent I can't not send him to school, I can't not send him to play with his friends. I can't do that to him. I can't lock him up and I don't want him to. I want him to fly, I want him to be free and if this is what the cost is then me and Saif are dealing with it."

