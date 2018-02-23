 »   »   » Tanu Weds Manu Director Aanand L Rai Reveals He Was Advised To Take A Bigger Star Than Madhavan!

Tanu Weds Manu

The 2011 romantic comedy not only changed Kangana's career and cemented Madhavan's position in Bollywood but it also helped Rai's become a popular director in Bollywood. In retrospect, his previous two attempts at direction don't have an ‘Aanand L Rai feel' to them and the director says that is because even he was searching for his voice back then."



Proving A Point

"I was also searching for Aanand Rai. (I thought) I was there to prove a point. Then you learn with time that you don't have to prove a point to anybody. As a maker you have to tell a story," he said.



Success Vs Failure

"My initial attempts were purely ‘Will I be accepted as a director?' May be that's why I failed. There are failures which are the best teachers." The 46-year-old director turned producer with "Tanu Weds Manu" under the banner ‘Colour Yellow Productions' which has backed movies like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Happy Bhag Jayegi"."



On Television

"He is elated with how his last production "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" was received by the audience. The film will have its TV premiere on & Pictures on February 24."



Family Man

"Directed by R S Prasanna, the movie featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and chronicled the story of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction. "As a family man of the Indian society, I felt it was the right time to change the gear and understand how a middle-class family is changing."



Thought Process

"I can show that only through films. I want my films to contribute to a certain thought process. If I can take the bedroom talks between two generations or a husband and wife and bring it to the drawing room, it's great. Talk it out, what is the big deal!" Rai added.

