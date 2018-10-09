India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Maharashtra Women Commission To Send Legal Notice To Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Maharashtra Women Commission To Send Legal Notice To Nana Patekar

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    It looks like legal trouble is all set to knock Nana Patekar's doors, as the Maharashtra Women Commission will send him a legal notice by today evening, reported News18. Tanushree Dutta has lodged a complaint against the actor with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and demanded strict action to be taken against the harasser. Tanushree Dutta's lawyer confirmed it by saying that the actress will record her statements along with a witness and will take the next legal course against Nana Patekar by sending a notice.

    Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Opens Up!

    "The complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Tomorrow we are going to move the complaint to the District Officer as per the Sexual Harassment Act Section 9. Tanushree Dutta's statement has not yet been recorded so tomorrow she will come for the same along with the witnesses. After recording the statement, we will take the next step," said the lawyer to IANS.

    Nana Patekar Cancelled His Press Conference Yesterday

    Nana Patekar had arranged for a press conference but cancelled it at the last minute saying that his lawyer advised him to do so. "I have been advised by my lawyer not to talk to the media. So kindly don't ask me anything," he said before walking away.

    My Statement Was Given 10 Years Ago!

    "I already gave my statement 10 years ago. Whatever the truth was 10 years ago, the same truth will remain 10 years later," he said.

    Nana Patekar Should Speak Up

    Also, if Nana Patekar is innocent, he must speak up from his point of view and clear the air surrounding the controversy. His silence on the matter is making things murkier and we hope he'll speak up soon.

    Read more about: tanushree dutta nana patekar
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue