 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Maharashtra Women Commission To Send Legal Notice To Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Opens Up!

"The complaint has been lodged with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Tomorrow we are going to move the complaint to the District Officer as per the Sexual Harassment Act Section 9. Tanushree Dutta's statement has not yet been recorded so tomorrow she will come for the same along with the witnesses. After recording the statement, we will take the next step," said the lawyer to IANS.

Nana Patekar Cancelled His Press Conference Yesterday

Nana Patekar had arranged for a press conference but cancelled it at the last minute saying that his lawyer advised him to do so. "I have been advised by my lawyer not to talk to the media. So kindly don't ask me anything," he said before walking away.

My Statement Was Given 10 Years Ago!

"I already gave my statement 10 years ago. Whatever the truth was 10 years ago, the same truth will remain 10 years later," he said.

Nana Patekar Should Speak Up

Also, if Nana Patekar is innocent, he must speak up from his point of view and clear the air surrounding the controversy. His silence on the matter is making things murkier and we hope he'll speak up soon.