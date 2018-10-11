 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: FIR Filed Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang & Samee

Recorded The Statement In English For Clarity!

The police first recorded the statement in Marathi, and Tanushree Dutta's lawyer intervened and asked the police to record it in English instead, so that Tanushree can have a clarity as to what's been written down.

The Men Are Booked Under Section 354 & 509

Based on Tanushree Dutta's allegations, the police booked Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang and Samee Siddiqui under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is outraging a women's modesty and using assault, force against a woman.

Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Nitin Satpute Said,

"The statement of Tanushree Dutta has been recorded in English so that she can understand the language. They were writing the statement in Marathi. However, we requested them to write it in English so that what happened 10 years ago would not happen again."

40-page Report Sent To The Police

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer Nitin Satpute has submitted a 40-page report to the police and the Maharashtra Women Commission, urging them to support Tanushree and he also gave out detailed information as to what happened on that fateful day on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008.