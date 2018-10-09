India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 Tanushree Dutta GRILLS Nana Patekar For Cancelling Press Conference; Netizens Feel He Chickened Out

Tanushree Dutta GRILLS Nana Patekar For Cancelling Press Conference; Netizens Feel He Chickened Out

By
    The ongoing controversy of Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has left everyone appalled yesterday (October 8, 2018) as the latter refused to talk to media and cancelled the press conference! Needless to mention, it didn't go well with Tanushree Dutta and she ended up grilling the veteran actor and said she saw it coming. In an exclusive interview with Spotboye, Tanushree reacted to Nana's cancelled press conference and she sounded anything but surprised.

    Tanushree Said..

    "I had an intuition that it will get cancelled last minute." When asked how she got that intuition, she replied, "Intuitions don't come with a reason. Our gut feelings and intuitions are a way by which God or higher supreme intelligence communicates to us about things to come."

    Tanushree Grills Mr. Patekar

    Tanushree further added, "This inner knowing enables us to make the right choices when needed, they warn us of the impending danger as well as reassure us of a victory in dark times."

    Netizens Slam Nana Patekar As Well!

    The ongoing row has left the B-town divided. While many feel that Nana Patekar is a nobel man and he can't do anything like that to any woman, many are coming out in the support of Tanushree Dutta.

    But ever since Nana has cancelled the press conference, netizens are surprised and claiming that he's feeling chickened out!

    Here's What Nana Told Media

    "I said this 10 years ago too. What was true then remains true today. My legal team has asked me not to speak. Otherwise why will I not spear to you guys," Patekar told reporters on Monday.

    Nana Says His Lawyer Has Told Him To Stay Sush

    The actor, who was to hold a press conference, briefly addressed the media at his residence, saying he cannot talk in detail about the case. "I will follow what my lawyer has said. So please pardon me," he added.

    Meanwhile, Nana Has Sent Legal Notice To Tanushree

    The 67-year-old actor's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta for allegedly making false accusations against him in an incident that dates back to a decade.

    Dutta has also filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and the director and producer of the 2008 film.

    nana patekar tanushree dutta
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 12:33 [IST]
