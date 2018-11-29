 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta: I Wanted To Die After What Nana Patekar Did To Me On The Sets Of Horn OK Please

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Tanushree Dutta opened up the floodgates of the #MeToo movement in India as she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and even filed an FIR against him and also named Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang and Samee Siddiqui for playing a part in the harassment. Also, in a recent statement, Tanushree Dutta revealed that she suffered from depression after what Nana Patekar did to her in 2008 and stated that the experience was too hard to endure.
Deep Down Inside I Wanted To Die, Said Tanushree Dutta
Tanushree Dutta said in her statement walking down memory line after the 2008 incident, "Although I went on to finish my other projects with a smile on my face, deep inside I wanted to die."
It Was Too Much To Bear!
"The harassment, manipulation, threats, the horrible things spoken about me and the humiliation I had to endure was too much for my sensitive soul to bear."
While Jiah Khan Committed Suicide, I Managed To Live Somehow
"After putting years of hard work to be treated this way was and still is shattering. The attitude of these kind of people and my constant upstream struggle in the face of such frequent negativity that I have received made me want to give up often. Few years later Jiah and Pratyusha committed suicide. I somehow lived."
Innocent People Like Jiah Khan Have Lost Their Lives Due To Bigotry
"I feel a deep despair seeing the level of consciousness and extreme judgementalism in a country known for its spiritual richness. I am asking how many talented and innocent people like Jiah, Pratyusha and others you will consume by your bigotry."
How Many More People Should Die Due To Hate & Harassment?
"How many more need to die before you become sensitive towards others. Hate begets hate and if karma and punishment is the only language you understand then the road ahead will be rocky. Learn your lessons before it's too late. We are in this world to learn and embody compassion and love," said Tanushree Dutta.
