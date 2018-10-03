 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: Artistes' Body Apologizes To Tanushree With This Statement

Tanushree Dutta is the talk of the town ever since she dropped a bomb after making allegations about Nana Patekar's sexual misconduct on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn Ok Please. While many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to Tanushree, there are many others who have chosen to stay mum about the issue.

Meanwhile, the Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA) have finally broken their silence on the issue and have issued an apology to Tanushree Dutta in a statement on their Twitter handle.

General Secretary of CINTAA Sushant Singh, who is also an actor, in the statement said, "After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta's complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and Indian Film and TV producers Council (then known as Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn't even addressed."

The statement also apologised to Tanushree Dutta and further read, "Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice."

Meanwhile, Tanushree is yet to respond to CINTAA's statement.