English
 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: Artistes' Body Apologizes To Tanushree With This Statement

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy: Artistes' Body Apologizes To Tanushree With This Statement

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tanushree Dutta is the talk of the town ever since she dropped a bomb after making allegations about Nana Patekar's sexual misconduct on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn Ok Please. While many Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to Tanushree, there are many others who have chosen to stay mum about the issue.

    tanu

    Meanwhile, the Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA) have finally broken their silence on the issue and have issued an apology to Tanushree Dutta in a statement on their Twitter handle.

    General Secretary of CINTAA Sushant Singh, who is also an actor, in the statement said, "After going through Ms Tanushree Dutta's complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and Indian Film and TV producers Council (then known as Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers) in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn't even addressed."

    ALSO READ: Eyewitness Daisy Shah Supports Tanushree Dutta; Reveals What Happened Between Her & Nana In 2008!

    The statement also apologised to Tanushree Dutta and further read, "Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice."

    Meanwhile, Tanushree is yet to respond to CINTAA's statement.

    Read more about: tanushree dutta nana patekar
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue