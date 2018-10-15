 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Exit From Housefull 4: Glad That Akshay Put His Foot Down!

Tanushree On Nana Quitting Housefull 4

The actress said, "Let's say I am not celebrating, yet because there is so much more that needs to be done."



She's Happy With Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan Taking A Stand

"I am glad that somebody like Akshay finally decided to put his foot down and has chosen to not work with people such as these. I am also happy that Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and a couple of other production houses are taking a stand, but I would not want this to be a one-time Right now, the situation is hot, so let's disassociate and at a later date collaborate again. So, I am just seeing where this is going before I can raise a toast."



Whatever Happened Is A Milestone

"Actors taking a stand by disassociating themselves, the Housefull 4 fiasco, production houses like Phantom Films dissolving, MAMI dropping films, and concrete steps being taken are an encouraging thing."



'I Want To Push The Movement,' Says Tanushree

"Earlier, it was only about me talking, then people supporting me, then more people coming forward with their stories... it becoming an issue on the national level and structures falling. This is what is needed for more people to come forward with their experiences. They need to be assured that they would be heard and their words would have an effect. I want to push the movement. I know there are many people with horrifying stories that are untold and need to come to light."



She Is Waiting For CINTAA To Take Action

The actress told Tanushree, "Not only Nana, but I also want CINTAA to take action against the other three accused - choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddiqui. I want them to be taken to task, too. It would be a big statement that a film body would make. These guys bullied me and pressured me... (so) just one guy dropping from the film does not make me feel vindicated. This is not a revenge campaign. It goes much deeper than that. I lost 10 years of my life, was away from my work, which is my passion."



Tanushree Is Grateful For The Support

"I appreciate any and all support I got, especially if it is encouraging other people to come forward. Vinta Nanda said she was encouraged by me. Now, people are scared and are thinking, ‘What did we do, who did we do it to?' because you never know whose name will come up. Some think it will all go away after a while but I don't want that to happen."

