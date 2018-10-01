 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta REACTS TO Salman & Aamir Khan Shying Away From Talking About Nana Patekar!

‘They Aren’t Aliens’

Tanushree says, "You know, what? It actually is an extreme discomfort. The thing is the stars and the superstars of our country are just a reflection of our society. They are not aliens from outer space."

She Further Added..

"They have come from our society and have risen to position of firmness because of their ability. The problem is that in our country people often take the onscreen persona as their off screen personality as well and get disappointed but they are actors, they act."

‘Everything In India Is Taboo’

"Because they come out of the same society which is uncomfortable talking about certain topics. Sex is one of them. Now, surrounding this, there is an offender, it becomes even more uncomfortable for them. Everything is a taboo here."

Tanushree Praises American Culture

"Having lived here, we judge the American culture and their society, it is just that they openly discuss things and resolve it, so, when uncomfortable questions are raised, you do not coy down from them.

There people are not discussing why she did not speak 10 years or 20 years back."

Tanushree On #MeToo Movement

"In America when a #MeToo movement happened, these women did not speak about the incidents to a single soul until they opened up, these cases were assault cases, some of them were harassment ones.

But yet, they were heard because the industry knew these guys are like that, the association barred them, action was taken immediately. This bullsh*t about, we will see, let investigation take place.. was not there."

‘The law Took It Course In America’

"The reason it is a success there because they deal with things differently. These girl even if they couldn't speak about it earlier, when they did 10-15-20 years later. The law took its course. Before that, the fraternity stood in solidarity."

‘Justice In Our Country Is Always Social Justice’

"Here, there is no such thing; here even if someone talks about rape, justice takes so much time. Justice in our country is always social justice.

It is the same sense of shame and discomfort which never always our society to take a stand and that's why people like Nana Patekar have been able to function."