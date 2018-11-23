English
Tanushree Dutta: The First Time I Met Nana Patekar, He Just Kept Staring At Me, It Was Uncomfortable

By
    Tanushree Dutta opened the floodgates of the #MeToo movement in India as she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and filed an FIR against him along with Ganesh Acharya, Rakesh Sarang and Samee Siddiqui for playing a part in the harassment. The investigation is still going on and Tanushree Dutta opened up about the first time she met Nana Patekar and said that the experience was not pleasant as she was made to feel uncomfortable as he kept staring at her.

    Nana Patekar Kept Staring At Me The First Time We Met!

    "The first time I said hello to Nana Patekar, I didn't get any response from him. Nothing. He just kept staring at me. A very dark, dense, look. I looked away because I felt uncomfortable," revealed Tanushree Dutta to Rediff.

    He Was On The Sets Despite Not Having To Shoot Anything For The Day

    "I also found it odd that he was on the sets in the first place since my song was to be shot that day and I told the director as much. The director said he had to record a line from Nana and then they would ask him to leave. But during the song rehearsals, he was simply there, watching me, staring at me. It was very uncomfortable."

    I Knew Something Was Wrong Right From Day One!

    "On the second day, he was still on the sets. I took the director aside and asked him, but he said Nana was a senior actor, so they couldn't ask him to leave. Up until then, these guys seemed reasonable and I understood their dilemma. But to answer your question, I knew from day one that things were not quite right."

    Nana Patekar Was Not Supposed To Be There On The Sets!

    "Nana was not supposed to be a part of the choreography. When I told them I was not comfortable with the dance steps, why didn't they listen to me? On so many levels what happened was wrong. But because he was the lead actor of the film, and he was not supposed to be there, and he was staring at me and there was this dirty vibe about him, I wanted him gone."

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 14:39 [IST]
