 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Slams Amitabh Bachchan For Hypocrisy When It Comes To Speaking Up On Women's Issues!

Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Had Said

It so happened that at the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan when Big B was asked about his comment on Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy by a reporter, the superstar said, "My name is neither Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how can I answer your question."

Big B's Silence Didn't Go Down Well With Tanushree

The actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "I'm hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes. They play roles in films and the audience applauds. But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don't make sense."

She Feels People Judge Her Harshly For Her Sexy Avatar In Films

"Probably, I didn't have the thought process, [and was] doing what came my way. People formed a certain image."

On Nana Patekar Saying He Would Hold A Press Conference

"Why should I have any views on this statement (Nana Patekar said he will hold a press conference to ‘look into the camera and answer every question')? That's what pathological liars do; they can look you in the eye or wherever you want them to and say what they want. I'm tired of people who are still saying Tanushree is ‘claiming'. I don't have anything to say."

Tanushree Lashes Out At People Who Accuse Her Act Of Being A 'Publicity Stunt'

"I am the kind of woman who never keeps quiet. If someone did anything, the very next day, my friends, their friends, and people on the next movie set will know about it. I will never keep quiet... nothing can discourage me now. They are saying Bollywood comeback, Bigg Boss... so what? I am not disparaging those inside the Bigg Boss house, but do people really think for somebody who walked on the Miss Universe stage and went ahead to do 16-18 Bollywood films, my aspirations in life would be so limited? Isn't there anything bigger than Bigg Boss or Bollywood they can think of? Even if so, does that take away from my story or what I have been through?"

She Is Done With Her Career In Bollywood

"I am through with this Bollywood chapter. I am a US citizen. I was disillusioned, traumatised and walked away despite 30-40 offers. People called and supported me, but there was no public reaction, no condemnation. If I had walked onto another film set after that (the incident on Horn Ok Pleassss), someone would have thought ‘You can get away with everything with this girl. You can even say s**t about her."