 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Slapped With Two Legal Notices; Calls It, 'The Price You Pay For Speaking Out'!

Ever since Tanushree Dutta came out in the open about Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri's sexual misconduct and harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Please and Chocolate, the controversy seems to be getting heated day-by-day. While celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and others have extended their support to Tanushree, the big-names like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have chosen to stay mum on this entire row.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'

After the actress accused Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri of sexual misconduct and harassment, the actress has been slapped with legal notices from both.

On Wednesday, Tanushree released an official statement which read, "I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment,humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana's and Vivek Agnihotris teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms.Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences.

In her statement, the actress went on to reveal, 'Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again.Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. I am being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of "matter subjudice" but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially.

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma: Salman Khan Always Wanted Me To Learn From Him & Fly Away The Day I Get Launched

She further went on to say, "Tareek pe Tareek pe tareek" and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated,discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up. False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to furthur weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion.At the end an empty shell remains,broken hopes,A life wasted,defeated.This is the age old saga of survivors in our nation. I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago..Found God ,found my healing,found my peace and a new life in United States of America.And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India.And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn't happened in India...This is why..."

Earlier Tanushree claimed Patekar had a history of molesting and physically assaulting women which has been overlooked by Bollywood celebrities who continue to cast him in big films. She also reiterated on various public platforms that the #MeToo movement will not reach India unless people continue to ignore what happened to her on the sets of Horn OK Please a decade ago.