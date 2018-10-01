 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar! UPSET With Priyanka Chopra & Twinkle Khanna’s Remarks

Tanushree’s Reaction On Priyanka’s Tweet

"Well, it's amazing. She ( Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It's probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor."

"I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it's not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come."

Tanushree Takes A Potshot At Akshay Kumar

While reacting to Twinkle Khanna's statement, Tanushree wrote, "Thank you ma'am for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?"

For the uninitiated, Akshay will be collaborating with Nana Patekar for Housefull 4.

Interestingly, An Old Video Of Dimple Kapadia Is Also Going Viral

In the video, Dimple was quoted as saying, "As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo. That's the effect he has on me.

But, as a person, with me he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside."

Tanushree Also Said Despite Of So Many Eye Witness Accounts She Is Being Subjected To Criminal Intimidation & Harassment

"This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo-jumbo and were silenced into submission.

They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a person's freedom of speech by such threats."

Dutta Also Appealed To The Bar Council Of India To Take Strict Action Against Patekar's Lawyer

"This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law," she said.