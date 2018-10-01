 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar! UPSET With Priyanka Chopra & Twinkle Khanna’s Remarks

Related Articles
When the journalist Janice Sequeira shared a link of tweets, supporting Tanushree Dutta, as she was also present at the spot, where Tanushree was shooting with Nana Patekar, Twinkle Khanna lent her support to Tanushree Dutt and wrote, "A working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us."
Priyanka Chopra had also tweeted in support of Tanushree Dutta and had written, "Agreed..the world needs to #BelieveSurviviors."
However, it seems the remarks of Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra haven't gone well with Tanushree Dutta and the actress has strongly reacted to the same. Tanushree also took a sly dig at Akshay Kumar, while reacting to Twinkle Khanna's remark.
Tanushree’s Reaction On Priyanka’s Tweet
"Well, it's amazing. She ( Priyanka) has finally decided to join the bandwagon. It's probably a smart thing to do at this point of time. But I just want people to know that I am not going to be reduced to a survivor."
"I have a name, I have a story and I have this truth that I am trying to get out because it's not for me but for people who will come forward in the generations to come."
Tanushree Takes A Potshot At Akshay Kumar
While reacting to Twinkle Khanna's statement, Tanushree wrote, "Thank you ma'am for supporting me but your husband is about to or is even shooting the film with Nana Patekar. What about that?"
For the uninitiated, Akshay will be collaborating with Nana Patekar for Housefull 4.
Interestingly, An Old Video Of Dimple Kapadia Is Also Going Viral
In the video, Dimple was quoted as saying, "As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo. That's the effect he has on me.
But, as a person, with me he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside."
Tanushree Also Said Despite Of So Many Eye Witness Accounts She Is Being Subjected To Criminal Intimidation & Harassment
"This is the story of countless millions in our country who are still waiting justice because they got dragged into a web of legal mumbo-jumbo and were silenced into submission.
They make a mockery of not only our judiciary but also our esteemed constitution by trying to disrupt a person's freedom of speech by such threats."
Dutta Also Appealed To The Bar Council Of India To Take Strict Action Against Patekar's Lawyer
"This lawyer along with his client should both be questioned and taken to task. I have a humble request to the bar association of India to call out and take action against him and other such people who help perpetrators further harass their victims and witnesses in the name of law," she said.
In a recent TV interview, Dutta had claimed that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of "Horn Ok Pleasss" 10 years ago. She also alleged that Patekar had the tacit support of the film's makers.