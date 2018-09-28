English
Tanushree Dutta: Vivek Agnihotri Asked Me To Strip & Dance; Suniel Shetty & Irrfan Stood Up For Me

By
    After accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008, Tanushree Dutta dropped yet another bomb by saying that film-maker Vivek Agnihotri asked her to strip and dance on the sets of Chocolate in 2005 and demanded her to give cues to the other actors. It was Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan who stood up against Vivek Agnihotri's unruly demands and she stated that she admires Suniel and Irrfan for taking a stand against sexual harassment.

    I Was Asked To Strip & Dance By Vivek Agnihotri

    "This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was an actor's close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor's close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me ‘jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do (go strip and dance, give (Irrfan) cues'," said Tanushree Dutta to DNA.

    Irrfan Khan Put A Full Stop To Vivek Agnihotri

    Tanushree Dutta stated that as soon as Irrfan Khan heard what rubbish Vivek Agnihotri spewed to her, Irrfan got up and immediately put a full stop to Vivek by saying that he can act without her (Tanushree) dancing in front of him.

    Suniel Shetty Jumped In To Rescue Tanushree Dutta

    Tanushree Dutta also praised Suniel Shetty by saying that he jumped in to rescue her and spoke against Vivek Agnihotri by saying if he wanted cues, he could get something else and asked him to leave her alone.

    It's Good That Someone Took A Stand!

    Going by Tanushree Dutta's statements, it feels good that Suniel Shetty and Irrfan Khan took a stand against sexual harassers and were not just mute spectators like choreographer Ganesh Acharya, as per her claims.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
