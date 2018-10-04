 »   »   »  I Can Sit In Front Of Tanushree Dutta & Refute Her Claims Against Vivek Agnihotri: Sattyajit Gazmer

Vivek Agnihotri Never Asked Tanushree Dutta To Strip & Dance, Says Sattyajit Gazmer

"In the interview Tanushree and the media has made it sound as if she was asked to strip which is absolutely false. We have all worked in films for more than 25 years and have shot many songs and music videos with actresses in skimpy clothes and all kinds of awkward situations but it is beyond my imagination that anyone can ever ask an actress to strip on a film set where 200 people are standing. In fact Suneil sir sarcastically asked if he can give the cue."

Vivek Agnihotri Took Good Care Of Tanushree Dutta & Her Mother

"In fact, whenever it got late Vivek sir always took Tanushree and her mother in his car. One night when Tanushree didn't return to hotel the entire night Vivek sir and I kept awake in the lobby and kept waiting for her as her mother was worried. In fact, when Tanushree's dialogue delivery didn't turn out to be right and sound designer suggested that we dub it, Pallavi ji dubbed for Tanushree free of cost."

This Incident Has No Harassment Or Gender Bias

"This incident has no gender bias or any harassment or any bad behavior. It is not about man vs woman. Everything is not feminism. It's about work. About how two professionals talk on a film set."

I Can Sit Face To Face With Her & Fact Check Her Claims!

"In this case, I don't know what is the ultimate purpose of Tanushree but if she wants I am willing to sit face to face with her and repeat minute by minute account with her for media to check."

Read Sattyajit Gazmer's full Facebook status on the issue below...