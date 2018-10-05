 »   »   »  Horn Ok Pleassss Producer Says Tanushree Dutta Was On Her Periods During The Nana Patekar Debacle!

Director Rakesh Sarang Says Tanushree Dutta Did It For A Bigg Boss Entry

If producer Sami Siddique's comments were not disgusting enough, the director of Horn OK Please, Rakesh Sarang, said that Tanushree Dutta is doing all of this for one reason and that is to gain publicity and enter the Bigg Boss house. "She did it because of Big Boss. Some people (MNS) now went and said they won't allow it, so now that is also gone."

Director Rakesh Sarang Says Girls Even Upload Their Bedroom Videos For Publicity

When the reporter from Times NOW asked Rakesh Sarang in a sting operation that why would Tanushree Dutta do this just to enter Bigg Boss. The director replied in an even weirder way saying, "Now girls are giving their bedroom sex videos on the internet. That is what has happened to this industry. People are even taking their clothes off for publicity."

Tanushree Dutta Just Wants Publicity

"Their attitude is that so what if we get a bad name, at least we will get publicity. Social media is also helping them get the publicity they need." Rakesh Saran also stated that instead of shouting in front of the cameras, why don't these people simply go to the police and file a complaint and said, "she's just saying this because she wants publicity."

What A Sad Day

It's sad to see that a few film-makers have come down to such cheap and disgusting levels in their attack against Tanushree Dutta, while all she is asking for is justice. On the other end, the Mumbai police has filed a complaint against her for defaming MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Really sad times, indeed!