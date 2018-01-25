 »   »   » TEARS OF JOY! EMOTIONAL Deepika Padukone Says Padmaavat Will Get Earth-Shattering Box Office Numbers

Deepika Is On Cloud Nine

The dimpled beauty was quoted as saying, "We are very very excited for the release of the film tomorrow. It's a big day for all of us. It's extremely overwhelming, extremely emotional and I am very excited, because like I said the film has been through so much."



An Emotional Moment For Her

"On behalf of the entire film, we want to thank all of you (media) for being so supportive through everything we have been through. Now, it's time for us to celebrate and see the film do wonders at the box-office now."



Deepika On Receiving Death Threats From Karni Sena

The actress said, "I think there is a time for everything, the film has spoken for itself. The reactions to the film have been absolutely phenomenal. That is the best response we can give to anyone through the work that we do. We are very very excited about the release tomorrow. We are extremely overwhelmed. I am very emotional at this point. Like I said, it's time for us to celebrate."



She Is Confident About Padmaavat's Performance At The Box Office

"I am not someone who has ever been excited about the box-office numbers, but I have to say that this time I am because I think it's going to be earth-shattering."



Her Most Special Moment From The Film

Deepika has been receiving many compliments on social media for her portrayal of Rani Padmavati.



Acknowledging one such compliment which mentioned how the Jauhar scene is one of the biggest takeaways from the film, Deepika wrote back, "The Jauhar scene is by far my most special and challenging moments as an actor!"



"It was truly special shooting that scene over a couple of days," Deepika told another Twitter user.



On The Other Hand, Ranveer Singh Says The Whole Country Will Be Proud Of Padmaavat

The actor penned an emotional open letter which read- "I saw 'Padmaavat' in 3D last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed. I am also proud of my team. Team 'Padmavaat' for the win! High tens and monster hug to everyone.



Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into an artist that I am, Sir. I love you. For me, the sheer toil of our film's team has translated (into) magic on the big screen."



And today (Wednesday), on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be a part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind."





