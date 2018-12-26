 »   »   »  Thackeray Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray Leaves A Solid Impact!

It's raining biopics in Bollywood. After Sanju, Soorma and Manto, make way for the depiction of the life story of Shiv Sena founder, late. Balasaheb Thackeray on the celluloid with Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the titular role.

Thackeray revolves around the life of Bal Thackarey, one of most renowned cartoonists in the world of his times and founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. The makers unveiled the trailer today in the presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

With his strong resemblance and a similar body language as Bal Thackarey, Nawaz surely holds promise for thrill and entertainment in the trailer.

Check out the video here-

Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin had earlier said, "More than myself, I appreciate Shiv Sena that they approached me for the role. That's a huge thing. I am just an actor. I will anyway sit down with my director to come up with the best outcome but it is a huge deal that these people thought of me in the first place."

Speaking about playing Thackeray on screen, he had further added, "One of the important aspects of Balasaheb's character was the ease and the speed of his public speeches. It is important for me to get this ease and speed."

When asked about being compared with Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal in Sarkar, he said, "Nobody overshadows anyone. Everyone has a different personality. Looks can be taken care by the make-up artists but the real challenge is to have the same mannerisms and thought process."

Talking about the references, the actor said, "It was difficult task to portray Bal Thackeray since he is probably the leader whose speeches are conversational."

Meanwhile, the film has already hit the controversy with the CBFC objecting to three dialogues in the film, two of which are related to Thackeray's reference to South Indians and Babri Masjid. However, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who has penned these lines, has declared that he won't make any changes or cuts to the film.

He told News18, "Just like Balasaheb was controversial, but his thoughts gave direction to the country, the movie on Balasaheb too will be like that. We will show what he was like. This is not a love story. There will be no cuts or changes."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray will lock horns with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on 25th January, 2019.