 »   »   » That's Strange! Sonam Kapoor Never Wanted Her Future Husband To Be Like Her Dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Is Very Much Like Her Dad

On Simi Garewal's chat show 'India's Most Desirable' in 2012, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress revealed that she is very much like her father and that's why she expects her man to be like her mother Sunita Kapoor.



What's Left Mommy Dearest Worried?

Sonam had confessed that she defines herself as dreamy and non-pragmatic like her dad. She believes they both are childish at times and that makes her mom worried about the two. That's why even her mom, Sunita Kapoor wished that she marries someone like her who could handle her.



She Called Anil 'Eccentric'

In the same interview she said that her father is eccentric and she feels he is one of the mad scientists who are obsessed with their work.



Anand Ahuja, Are You Listening To This?

She also said Anil wasn't like normal people. In fact, it was his brilliance that made him crazy. And she is also just that! So having a husband like him would be madness. Point noted, girl!



Wedding Bells Ringing

After months of speculation, Sonam's family finally confirmed that she is tying the knot with her beau Anand Ahuja on 8th of May. Sonam-Anand wedding e-card is already going viral on the internet.



Sonam's Brother Harshvardhan Had This To Say

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harshvardhan Kapoor said, "I am really happy she is getting married. Anand is a great guy."

