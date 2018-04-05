 »   »   » The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Looks Every Bit Like Ex PM Dr. Manmohan Singh!

Anupam Kher As Dr. Manmohan Singh

You just can't miss Anupam Kher's uncanny resemblance with the former Prime Minister Of India in this still. It would be quite interesting to watch him pull off yet another challenging role.



Anupam Gets Candid About His Role

Speaking about the project, the actor said, "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality."



The Film Also Stars Akshay Khanna

Akshay who was last seen as a cop in Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Ittefaq' will be essaying the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru in the film.



Aahana Kumra To Play Priyanka Gandhi

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra will be playing Priyanka Gandhi in the film. She had earlier confirmed to Indian Express, "Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we'll start the shoot. That's what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system."



Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The script is penned by Mayank Tewari, who recently won the Asian Film Awards for the India's official Oscar's entry- Newton. The film is produced by Bohra Bros and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

