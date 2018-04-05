 »   »   » The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Looks Every Bit Like Ex PM Dr. Manmohan Singh!

Related Articles
The Accidental Prime Minister, a political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru and with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role has commenced principal photography in London. The film is touted to be a political drama which traces the making and unmaking of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. The film has captured the nation's imagination ever since the first poster of the movie was released a few months ago.
This morning, the makers unveiled Anupam's first look from the film and it's already going viral on the internet. Check out the new still here-
Anupam Kher As Dr. Manmohan Singh
You just can't miss Anupam Kher's uncanny resemblance with the former Prime Minister Of India in this still. It would be quite interesting to watch him pull off yet another challenging role.
Anupam Gets Candid About His Role
Speaking about the project, the actor said, "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality."
The Film Also Stars Akshay Khanna
Akshay who was last seen as a cop in Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Ittefaq' will be essaying the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru in the film.
Aahana Kumra To Play Priyanka Gandhi
'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Aahana Kumra will be playing Priyanka Gandhi in the film. She had earlier confirmed to Indian Express, "Yes, I have been approached to play the role of Priyanka Gandhi in the film The Accidental Prime Minister. We are still working on the look and once that is done and we are satisfied with it, we'll start the shoot. That's what the production house and the makers have been thinking. I am beyond excited to play this role. It is important that we get the look right because a lot of characters from this movie are real people from our system."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
The movie is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The script is penned by Mayank Tewari, who recently won the Asian Film Awards for the India's official Oscar's entry- Newton. The film is produced by Bohra Bros and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.
