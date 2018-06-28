 »   »   »  The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Reveals The First Look Of Reel Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi!

Watch Out!

Anupam Kher captioned this picture as, " Introducing @arjun__mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi.🙏 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial #2004 #OathCeremony #VijayGutte @sunil_s_bohra."



Look Who Is Playing Our Former Prime Minister

Few days back, the actor had announced that Ram Avatar Bhardawaj would be playing the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the movie.



Introducing The Reel Wife

Divya Seth Shah has been roped in to play Mrs. Gursharan Kaur, the wife of honourable ex-Prime Minister of India.



Anupam Talks About Playing The Former PM

Speaking about 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Anupam was earlier quoted as saying, "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.



Mark The Date In The Calendar

The script of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is penned by Mayank Tewari, who recently won the Asian Film Awards for the India's official Oscar's entry- Newton. The film is produced by Bohra Bros and will hit the big screens on December 21, 2018.

