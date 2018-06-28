English
 »   »   »  The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Reveals The First Look Of Reel Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi!

The Accidental Prime Minister: Anupam Kher Reveals The First Look Of Reel Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    We had earlier told you that Anupam Kher will be seen essaying the role of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. The film helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is a political drama based on the book by the same name by Sanjaya Baru. Yesterday, Anupam revealed the first look of actors Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi respectively.

    Anupam took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first look of his co-stars and we must say they look quite impressive-

    Watch Out!

    Anupam Kher captioned this picture as, " Introducing @arjun__mathur as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi.🙏 #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @tapmofficial #2004 #OathCeremony #VijayGutte @sunil_s_bohra."

    Look Who Is Playing Our Former Prime Minister

    Few days back, the actor had announced that Ram Avatar Bhardawaj would be playing the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the movie.

    Introducing The Reel Wife

    Divya Seth Shah has been roped in to play Mrs. Gursharan Kaur, the wife of honourable ex-Prime Minister of India.

    Anupam Talks About Playing The Former PM

    Speaking about 'The Accidental Prime Minister', Anupam was earlier quoted as saying, "The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.

    Mark The Date In The Calendar

    The script of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' is penned by Mayank Tewari, who recently won the Asian Film Awards for the India's official Oscar's entry- Newton. The film is produced by Bohra Bros and will hit the big screens on December 21, 2018.


    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue