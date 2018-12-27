 »   »   »  The Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: This Anupam Kher- Akshaye Khanna Starrer Looks Gripping!

The makers of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' have unveiled the trailer of the film which stars Anupam Kher essaying the role of ex Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh while Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Sanjaya Baru who was Singh's media advisor and chief spokesperson between May 2004 and August 2008.

Based on the controversial book by the same name by Baru, the trailer catches your attention right from the first frame and gives you some shocking inside details about the UPA administration, especially the dynamic and conflicts between Singh and Sonia Gandhi played by Suzanne Bernert

Check out the video here-

We must say, it's Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna who emerge as show-stealers and keep you hooked.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Kher told media, "The biggest challenge for me was the voice. It is the most difficult role I have ever done because everyone knows Manmohan Singh very well." He added that he prepped very hard for the role, watched videos of the ex-PM for hours, and even meditated for the role."

Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, German actor Suzanne Bernert as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Ahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Akshaye Khanna as Sanjaya Baru.

The film is slated to release on 11th January, 2019 and will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Talking about the same, director Vijay Gutte had earlier said in a statement, "Since the film is a story of the prime minister's office and belongs to the whole country, we want it to reach as far as possible and not just restrict it to the Hindi audience."